Massive Vol recruit talks body transformation

Jacob Hood visits with Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big catch possibly for the Jeremy Pruitt’s football Vols. Rising senior Jacob Hood of Hillsboro High School in Nashville has received an offer from the Vols. Hood is a target for the 2022 signing class and at 6′8″, you can’t miss him!

He dropped 60 pounds to get down to about 350lb. and told Brent Hubbs of our media partner Volquest.com just how he did it, ”A lot of water and a lot of working out. I try to eat one big meal at breakfast and then some little bitty snacks throughout the day for the day and nothing after 8-O’clock comes I don’t eat no more,” said Hood.

A new body and bright future for this massive Tennessee football recruit. Click the attached video to hear Brent Hubbs interview with the standout offensive lineman.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

