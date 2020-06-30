More Hamblen Co. jail staff, inmates test positive for COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin confirmed Tuesday that additional staff and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Jarnagin, seven more people tested positive for the virus following additional testing, bringing the total positive tests at the jail to 20. Seventeen of those who tested positive are inmates, the other three are staff.

Jarnagin did not give any further information on the health status of those who had tested positive. He said that about 90 percent of staff and inmates have been tested so far following that original outbreak.

