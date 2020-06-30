Most Knox County roads reopen after Monday rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most Knox County Roads were reopened Tuesday morning following reports of flooding Monday night.

Dispatchers said there were no roads affected by flooding, but Richland Colony Road at Robinson Road remained closed after the heavy rains caused a washout. Images taken Monday night show a KUB truck that fell into the hole. Neighbors at the scene told WVLT News Robert Grant that a crane had to pull the truck out around 11 p.m.

More rain and storms were predicted to continue Tuesday. Check the latest forecast here.

WVLT News viewers submitted photos of damage and flooding to the gallery below. Upload your photos and let us know how conditions are where you live.

