Murfreesboro man accused of shooting up home with 1-year-old inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Murfreesboro police officers arrested a man who allegedly shot up a home with seven people inside, including a 1-year-old.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Robert Alexander Dumas. Officials said Dumas fired more than a dozen bullets into a home on the 500 block of Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro after midnight Saturday.

The bullets hit a parked vehicle and several rounds hit the exterior of the home. There were seven people inside, including a 15-month-old child. No one was injured during the shooting.

An officer in the area heard the gunshots and arrested Dumas.

Dumas is facing seven counts of reckless endangerment on a $56,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court Tuesday, June 30.

