Nashville police handing out advisories to violators of mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police say they will hand out advisory notices to spread the word about the city’s new public mask mandate.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that officers will hand out the advisories to people they encounter who are not wearing masks.

Police said in a press release that officers have been instructed to “educate and warn citizens concerning the requirement until further notice.”

Read the full advisory here.

