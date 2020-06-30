OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

TOLEDO COUNCIL-BRIBERY PROBE

TOLEDO — Four Toledo City Council members and a private attorney were accused Tuesday of taking part in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash and other things of value from business owners in exchange for favorable votes on issues before the council, federal prosecutors said. SENT: About 280 words.

GENERAL MOTORS-LORDSTOWN

LORDSTOWN — General Motors should repay Ohio $60 million in public incentives because of its decision to close a massive assembly plant near Youngstown, state Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday. SENT: About 210 words.

BRIEFS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO — The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the Ohio Health Department has risen slightly while the number of reported deaths sharply increased, officials said Tuesday.

SPORTS:

BBO—RACIAL INJUSTICE-MVP PLAQUES

NEW YORK — As monuments, statues and memorials around the world come under increased scrutiny, some former Most Valuable Players in Major League Baseball are saying they’d like to see a change in future MVP plaques. The trophy is engraved with the name of Kenesaw Mountain Landis in large letters. Landis was baseball’s first commissioner and there were no Black players in the majors during his reign from 1920 until his death in 1944. His name has been on every American League and National League MVP plaque since then. Barry Larkin, Terry Pendleton and Mike Schmidt say they’d like to see it pulled off. By Ben Walker.

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-JOHNSON

It only looks as though Dustin Johnson barely has a pulse on the golf course. One moment made him a little nervous. It wasn’t the tee shot that rolled toward the railroad tracks and barely crossed the out-of-bounds line, right after he had taken a two-shot lead in the final round of the Travelers Championship. It wasn’t even the tee shot two holes later that was headed for the water until it landed softly enough to stay dry. That’s just golf. Good or bad, he moves on. What caused concern was his knee. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: About 870 words, photos.

___

