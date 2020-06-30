Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online - Brussels Forum continues online, with session today on 'Trust and Resilience in Times of Crisis', with European Council on Foreign Relations Co-Chair Carl Bildt, Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, The Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Republican Rep. Mike Turner

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz holds news conference to announce 'Home at Last Program'

Location: 20 Dunderry Ln, Toledo, OH

Weblinks: http://toledo.oh.gov, https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Ignazio Messina, City of Toledo, ignazio.messina@toledo.oh.gov, 1 419 389 2260, 1 419 245 1520

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 1:00 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther reveals 'LinkUS Central Ohio' - Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther reveals 'LinkUS Central Ohio', a response to the challenges facing a growing region, including managing mobility, creating equitable access to jobs, housing, and healthcare, promoting social and economic vitality, and improved sustainability along key regional corridors

Weblinks: http://www.columbus.gov/, https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis, Columbus Mayor's Office, rcdavis@columbus.gov, 1 614 645 2425

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:00 PM Ohio Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted take part in virtual board meeting - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted convene a virtual meeting of the Governor's Executive Workforce Board

Weblinks: http://www.ohio.gov, https://twitter.com/ohgov

Contacts: Carolyn Cypret, State of Ohio, Carolyn.Cypret@Governor.Ohio.gov, 1 614 995 1815

Call 1 408 418 9388 * Access code: 132 857 2019##

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Cardinal Health Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Kevin Moran, Cardinal Health Investor Relations, Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com, 1 614 757 7942

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Macy's Q1 2020 earnings - Macy's Q1 2020 earnings, for one of the nation's premier retailers

Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Blair Fasbender Rosenberg, Macy's Inc Corporate Communications, media@macys.com, 1 646 429 6032

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 8:00 AM Macy's Inc: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson, Macy's Investor Relations, susan.robinson@macys.com, 1 513 579 7028

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Macy's Inc: Q1 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson, Macy's Investor Relations, susan.robinson@macys.com, 1 513 579 7028

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Huntington Bancshares: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/, https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth, Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations, huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com, 1 614 480 4720