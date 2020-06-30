Plaid Apron closed after ‘second hand COVID-19 exposure’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Plaid Apron restaurant will close after possible second-hand contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on social media.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our staff, customers, and local community,” said the restaurant on Instagram.

It is expected to remain closed through the weekend and until all employees undergo testing for the virus.

“These are tough times and we will get through it by taking care of one another. We will do our best to do our part. See you again soon!” said the post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.