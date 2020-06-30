Regal Theaters pushes reopening date to July 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parent company of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas announced the reopening date for theaters has been moved to July 31.

Cineworld previously planned to open theaters on July 10 but changed the date to coincide with new movie releases.

“We know audiences are ready to return to the movies and have been anticipating the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception on IMAX,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are excited to welcome theatergoers back to our cinemas and are confident that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love.”

Regal will celebrate the reopening by showing a wide selection of classic movies at a discounted price of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

