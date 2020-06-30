Advertisement

Regal Theaters pushes reopening date to July 31

The parent company of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas announced the reopening date for theaters has been moved to July 31.
The movie chain said it will be back in business July 10. (Source: CNN)
The movie chain said it will be back in business July 10. (Source: CNN)(CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parent company of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas announced the reopening date for theaters has been moved to July 31.

Cineworld previously planned to open theaters on July 10 but changed the date to coincide with new movie releases.

“We know audiences are ready to return to the movies and have been anticipating the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception on IMAX,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are excited to welcome theatergoers back to our cinemas and are confident that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love.”

Regal will celebrate the reopening by showing a wide selection of classic movies at a discounted price of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered downpours, stronger storms today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 9 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

WVLT News

Kansas teacher includes kindergarten students in wedding

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Wichita school teacher who brought graduation to all 16 of her students, also included them in on her special day.

WVLT News

Carol Stiff begins tenure as WBHOF Board President

Updated: 9 hours ago
ESPN Executive also a member of Hall's newest class of inductees

Latest News

WVLT News

Brushy Mountain canceling Kip Moore concert

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

WVLT News

FedEx pilot released from detainment in China, reunited with family after 10 months

Updated: 10 hours ago
A FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force pilot has been reunited with his family after being detained in China since September 2019.

WVLT News

Nashville police handing out advisories to violators of mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Nashville police say they will hand out advisory notices to spread the word about the city's new public mask mandate.

WVLT News

Murfreesboro man accused of shooting up home with 1-year-old inside

Updated: 10 hours ago
Murfreesboro Police officers arrested a man who allegedly shot up a home with seven people inside, including a 1-year-old.

WVLT News

Trash has been piling up for days, say Union Co. neighbors

Updated: 11 hours ago
A community in Union County said it's frustrated by what neighbors call the lack of service that they're getting from a local trash company.

WVLT News

MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Updated: 11 hours ago
Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”