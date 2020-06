KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro took to Twitter to warn residents of a house fire in South Knox County.

Fire crews responded to 2518 Belt Road Tuesday evening.

Rural Metro asked residents to avoid the area while they work on the fire.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire 2518 Belt Rd in South Knox County. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/rdLMC2K0oV — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) June 30, 2020

