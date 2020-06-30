Advertisement

Scattered downpours, stronger storms today

We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated runoff issues and flooding are a on-going risk with repeated rainfall.

This morning is quieter, with spotty pop-up rain. The low is around 70 degrees again.

A WVLT Weather Alert is in place from Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday. We’ll have a few storms developing midday then hitting 60% of our area Tuesday afternoon to early evening. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the main threat, plus some hail. Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, so please do not drive through high water. You don’t know if that road is still in tact, and only 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a car.

Today’s high is around 86 degrees, and continuing to feel 5 degrees warmer due to high humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight starts off quieter, but we’re watching for a batch of rain and storms to reach parts of our area by Wednesday morning, with a low around 69 degrees.

We’ll have more rain to start Wednesday, 80% coverage early, and then slowly tapering off in coverage. The high will be cooler at 82 degrees.

Stepping back to spotty rain and storms gives us a better break from rain chances. Thursday’s high will be around 87 degrees.

Now, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are around 90 degrees, but humid so spotty rain and storms could pop-up at times.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast
Tue AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

