Study: Tennessee ranks in top ten states of worst drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee was ranked in a list of top ten states with the worst drivers, according to a new SmartAsset study.

Tennessee is ranked at number three on the list behind Nevada and Mississippi.

According to the study, Tennessee earned its place on the list because, “Tennessee has the fifth-lowest rate of insured drivers, at around 80%. That means a full one-fifth of drivers on the road in the Volunteer State are uninsured. Tennessee also has the 12th-highest rate for the Google search metric we considered in our analysis, with ticket-related searches occurring 1.63 times as often as searches related to gasoline.”

Full list:

Mississippi Nevada Tennessee Florida California Arizona South Carolina and Texas (tie) New Mexico Alaska

To learn more about why each state received its raking click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.