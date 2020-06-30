Advertisement

Tennesse EMS Director indicted after being paid improperly

Houston County Tennessee EMS Director has been indicted by a Grand Jury after being paid improperly and the director double-dipped on time and manipulated hours worked.
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Houston County Tennessee EMS Director has been indicted by a Grand Jury after being paid improperly and the director double-dipped on time and manipulated hours worked.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation resulted in the indictment of Stephen Graybill, the director of Houston County Emergency Medical Services.

The investigation began after county officials reported information to the Comptroller’s Office.

Investigators focused on pay that Graybill received from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019. During this time, Graybill not only served as director, but he also worked as an AEMT on ambulance shifts responding to emergency calls.

Comptroller Report

The report said that the former Houston County Mayor verbally authorized Graybill to receive pay for the hours he worked on ambulance shifts in addition to his monthly director salary. Investigators determined that Graybill received $22,230.36 in improper payments.

Graybill claimed to have earned some of the money by working as the director and an AEMT at the same time. Investigators reviewed time sheets showing Graybill claimed to have worked 725.5 hours as both the director and an AEMT.

Investigators with the Comptroller’s Office also identified $20,308.23 in questionable payments received by Graybill. Although Graybill is a licensed AEMT, he paid himself at a higher paramedic pay rate. He also received questionable compensation related to unsupported hours and noncompliance with the EMS holiday pay policy.

On June 15, 2020, the Houston County Grand Jury indicted Stephen Graybill on one count of theft over $10,000.

“A lack of oversight and internal controls allowed this situation to take place. The unique pay arrangement was never documented between the former county mayor, the former payroll clerk, and the EMS director. The EMS director was also allowed to sign-off on his own time sheets without oversight or review.”

Comptroller Justin P. Wilson

To view the investigative report click here.

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800-232-5454, or file a report online here.

