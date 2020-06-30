Tennessee deputy indicted for sexual assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A middle Tennessee law enforcement officer has been indicted for sexual assault after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In February TBI Special Agents began investigating an allegation that a woman was sexually assaulted at a party at a home in Bedford County in October 2019.

Investigators developed information that 31-year-old Joseph Guthrie, a deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, was allegedly responsible for the assault.

The Bedford County Grand Jury returned an indictment in June charging Guthrie with one count of aggravated rape.

Guthrie was arrested and booked on Monday, June 29 into the Bedford County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.