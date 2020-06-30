Tennessee travelers added to New York, New Jersey quarantine restrictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced travelers from Tennessee will join a list that requires them to quarantine for 14 days once they have arrived in New York or New Jersey.

The announcement made Tuesday by the governors is designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governors Cuomo and Murphy said Tennessee now meets the criteria that require a quarantine for travelers.

The quarantine applies to anybody arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The current list of states where this applies to travelers:

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

