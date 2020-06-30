Advertisement

There are snakes that can fly and scientists now know how

What's next 2020?
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It seems that 2020 is full of surprises.

Scientists are now talking about flying snakes from Southeast Asia.

The paradise tree snake isn’t new, but researchers have figured out how they can remain airborne for so long.

“When flying snakes glide, they use aerial undulation,” the study in the journal Nature Physics says.

Their snaky movements help stabilize them and allow the snakes to increase their glide distance. It’s kind of like swimming through the air.

The snakes also spread their ribs, giving them greater wind resistance.

The researchers filmed the snakes leaping from tall poles and catching their every motion to come to their conclusions.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vols Sports

Massive Vol recruit talks body transformation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jacob Hood drops the weight and catches UT's attention

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

News

Socially Distanced Fourth of July Ideas

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

WVLT News

Tenn. state senator ‘quite troubled’ that DCS pays adoption subsidies but doesn’t check on adopted children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a mission to make sure the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) performs welfare checks on adopted children whose parents receive adoption subsidy payments from the state of Tennessee.

WVLT News

Chickens spill from truck on I-40 in Nashville, cause traffic delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Nashville after chickens spilled out onto I-40.