There will be no Smokies baseball this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Professional baseball has been played every summer in the Knoxville market since 1956, but that streak has ended due to the pandemic.

Tennessee Smokies president Chris Allen broke the news to WVLT this afternoon that the situation with the virus was too much to overcome as baseball tries to salvage what it can from this interrupted season. Minor League Baseball has been shelved for 2020.

From a financial standpoint, it’s been a difficult year for the Smokies, who have had to manage staff and ballpark with little revenue coming in. The summer high school baseball league and things like the summer concert series at the park have helped, but it’s far from what it could be, given the crowds that usually flock each year to watch the pros play.

Smokies Stadium experienced its largest crowd of nearly 8,000 fans in May of 2017 and regularly draws thousands of fans each summer to what’s considered one of the nicest ballparks in the Southern League.

