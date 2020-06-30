Two more Clayton Homes employees test positive for COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two more employees at Clayton Homes in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, Clayton Homes officials announced Tuesday.

According to the company, the two employees were not in direct contact with one another and the first employee has not been in the office for two weeks.

Company representative Caitlyn Crosby told WVLT News that the second employee was in the office for a few hours Monday morning before leaving to get tested. Crosby said that employee got tested as a precaution after traveling and had been asymptomatic, passing the company’s daily temperature check.

The health and safety of our team members and their families is of the utmost importance to our company. Clayton was made aware that two additional team members at our Maryville, Tenn. Home Office tested positive for coronavirus. These two team members were not in direct contact with one another. We are committed to supporting these team members as well as protecting their privacy. The first team member who tested positive has not been in the office for nearly two weeks. The second team member was in the office for a few hours early Monday morning, before leaving to get tested. This team member decided to get tested as a precaution due to recent travel, they were asymptomatic and passed the daily temperature screening. The areas of the office the team member visited were immediately cleaned and sanitized. All team members were notified. Those who were in direct contact with the either team member were notified and will follow CDC guidance for direct contacts, including self-quarantining. Currently, Clayton only has roughly 30% of team members in the office. Clayton was also already taking several precautions including but not limited to: Establishing a task force that has been monitoring COVID-19 Temperature and health screenings as team members enter the building Providing daily masks for all team members Requiring masks in all common areas Continued social distancing procedures One-way use of staircases Rigorous daily sanitation procedures and continued deep sanitizations each weekend Encouraging virtual meetings even while in the office We wish our team members a quick recovery. Our established internal COVID-19 task force will continue monitoring the situation as well as guidance from local leaders and health officials to make adjustments as needed.

Clayton Homes said all employees were notified, and those in direct contact with the second employee were notified and are following CDC guidelines including self-quarantining.

The company has around 30% of employees in the office and are continuing to take safety precautions to monitor the situation.

