60 people test positive for COVID-19 at Corbin nursing home

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes have been hit the hardest. This is why the Christian Health Center in Corbin took precautions and tested the whole center on June 2.

“It was very important to have a baseline. This is a sneaky virus and everyone is very afraid of it and they should be,” said Mary Lynn Spalding, president and CEO of parent company Christian Care Communities.

After the testing, an employee showed symptoms and later tested positive which prompted them to test the whole center again on June 24.

The Knox County Health Department announced Friday that 47 residents and eight staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have not lost anyone to COVID. We’re proud of that but we’re also very humble about that and so grateful,” said Spalding.

KCHD says the test results were received on Thursday. They are coordinating closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the facility to “provide the recovery resources and support needed,” according to Spalding.

Since then, the facility has announced five other staff members are also positive, bringing the total number of cases to 60.

Spalding says nearly all reported cases are asymptomatic at this time and that all family, residents and staff were notified immediately.

They plan to continue to test weekly until they do not have more positive cases. Spalding told WYMT, they plan to test about 250 people on Wednesday.

There are about 98 residents at the center and more than 100 staff.

On Monday, cars paraded around the center escorted by Corbin City Police. They honked their horns and flashed their lights to show support to those at the center.

“It was pouring down rain. People were here with balloons. They were honking horns. They were letting the staff know that it was very important that they knew they were being supported,” said Spalding.

A team of preventionists and epidemiologists are working to help the facility with its practices moving forward.

The center has brought employees from their locations in Louisville and Bowling Green to help give their staff some relief.

