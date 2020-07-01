Are fireworks allowed in your county?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July is just around the corner and you may be wondering if you will be able to celebrate with fireworks.
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used:
Knoxville/Knox County - Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks without permit
Blount County- Legal to sell and use fireworks before 11p.m.
Maryville- Legal to sell and use fireworks before 11p.m.
Alcoa- Illegal to light fireworks in city limits
Townsend- Illegal to light fireworks in city limits
Anderson County- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks
Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks
Loudon County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks
Lenoir City- Legal to sell/ shoot fireworks from June 20 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2
Sevier County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks
Sevierville /Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits
Campbell County- Legal to sell and shoot off fireworks outside city limits
Lafollette- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits
Roane County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks in designated areas
Morgan County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks
Union County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.
Cocke County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
Grainger County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
McMinn County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits of Athens
Monroe County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks on July 3 and 4
Fentress County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
Cumberland County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks
Crossville- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks between June 20 and July 5
Hamblen County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
Morristown- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits
Hawkins County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits between July 2 and July 6
Jefferson County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
Scott County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.
