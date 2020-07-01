Are fireworks allowed in your county?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July is just around the corner and you may be wondering if you will be able to celebrate with fireworks.

WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used:

Knoxville/Knox County - Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks without permit

Blount County- Legal to sell and use fireworks before 11p.m.

Maryville- Legal to sell and use fireworks before 11p.m.

Alcoa- Illegal to light fireworks in city limits

Townsend- Illegal to light fireworks in city limits

Anderson County- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks

Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks

Loudon County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks

Lenoir City- Legal to sell/ shoot fireworks from June 20 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2

Sevier County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks

Sevierville /Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits

Campbell County- Legal to sell and shoot off fireworks outside city limits

Lafollette- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits

Roane County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks in designated areas

Morgan County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks

Union County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.

Cocke County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

Grainger County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

McMinn County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits of Athens

Monroe County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks on July 3 and 4

Grainger County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

Fentress County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

Cumberland County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks

Crossville- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks between June 20 and July 5

Hamblen County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

Morristown- Illegal to sell and shoot fireworks in city limits

Hawkins County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits between July 2 and July 6

Jefferson County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

Scott County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.