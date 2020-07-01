Advertisement

Chattanooga murder suspect taken into KPD custody, police department says

A Chattanooga murder suspect has been taken into custody by Knoxville authorities.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Chattanooga murder suspect was taken into custody by Knoxville authorities Wednesday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Montrell Crayton, 22, a suspect wanted in Chattanooga on murder charges, has been taken into custody by officers with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. on July 1 in the parking lot of the Cassell Valley Apartment complex located in the 1200 block of Cassell Valley Way.

Crayton was wanted on charges including Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide. He has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center to await extradition to Hamilton County.

