City of Knoxville launches COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

The City of Knoxville in conjunction with East Tennessee 2-1-1 has launched a COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a release from Knoxvilletn.gov, the program is designed for renters and homeowners who are struggling to pay for housing “due to income lost because of the pandemic”.

The program is seeking to help around 570 households renting and 140 homeowners to make their current and overdue payments.

“Many Knoxville residents have lost jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Becky Wade. “Working with our community housing partners to quickly distribute these funds supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep people in their homes and prevent homelessness.”

The funding for the program will come from the city’s approximately $1.5 million aid from the CARES ACT. Those funds are also reportedly planned on being used for homeless emergency shelter services and Mobile Meals.

“Program administrators encourage city residents who have lost employment or income due to COVID-19, or are unable to work because of being diagnosed and/or quarantined with COVID-19, to call 2-1-1 to ask about the Housing Assistance Program, as well as additional community resources available, including food and utilities assistance,” the release reads.

You can click here to see if you are eligible for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program or you can dial 2-1-1.

