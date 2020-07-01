Cocke County Sheriff’s Office celebrates K-9’s birthday
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of one of its K-9 officers.
The sheriff’s office is celebrating K-9 Narco. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Narco will be 2-years-old on July 1.
Narco’s handler is Deputy Blake Cupp.
