Advertisement

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office celebrates K-9’s birthday

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of one of its K-9 officers.
K-9 Narco
K-9 Narco(CCSO)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of one of its K-9 officers.

The sheriff’s office is celebrating K-9 Narco. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Narco will be 2-years-old on July 1.

Narco’s handler is Deputy Blake Cupp.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Johnson City.

WVLT News

Tenn. state senator ‘quite troubled’ that DCS pays adoption subsidies but doesn’t check on adopted children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a mission to make sure the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) performs welfare checks on adopted children whose parents receive adoption subsidy payments from the state of Tennessee.

WVLT News

Storms cause damage across Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.

Latest News

WVLT News

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.

WVLT News

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knox County Parks and Recreation released some updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 3 hours ago
New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau say most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

WVLT News

Daughter’s post about father’s death to COVID goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives in some way, but for Sierra O’Brien, it changed her life forever when her father died from the virus in late March.

WVLT News

Man connected to East Tenn. pill mill extradited from Italy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Federal agents called the pill mill one of the largest in Tennessee.