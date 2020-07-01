Advertisement

Comcast looking to hire customer care representatives in Tennessee

Comcast said it will offer health benefits, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees.
(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Comcast announced it plans to hire more than 80 new customer care representatives across Tennessee.

Comcast officials said the positions are virtual and work-from-home. Workers will help support customers’ experiences through troubleshooting technical problems and assisting other general account inquiries.

Comcast said it will offer health benefits, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees in serviceable areas, 401K match and an employee stock purchase program.

To apply or learn more, click here.

