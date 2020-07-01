Advertisement

Daughter’s post about father’s death to COVID goes viral

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives in some way, but for Sierra O’Brien, it changed her life forever when her father died from the virus in late March.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of March that my father wouldn’t be here because of this, I wouldn’t have believed you,” O’Brien said.

Aron Jordan was the first person from Boyd County to die from COVID-19. It’s a loss unlike any other his family has felt, and has changed their lives forever.

“It has put a fear in us that is almost crippling,” O’Brien said of the trauma COVID has caused her family. “We have to build ourselves up just to go out... We’re in survival mode. We can’t lose anyone else.”

Many times, the feeling of fear has been replaced with anger or frustration. Not because of losing her dad, but because of posts on social media that question the virus’ validity.

“I see people just attacking each other and talking about how it’s fake or part of a political agenda. My dad was not a part of anything like that.”

After seeing enough posts that made her family feel disrespected, Sierra opened up about her grief and emotions she feels every day.

The post read:

While you’re “over” corona, I have to sit here “over” my fathers grave to just be close to him because of corona. While...

Posted by Sierra O'Brien on Friday, June 26, 2020

“I just want people to understand, that their words do hurt. We’re trying to navigate through life now without our dad, and it’s hard. It gets even harder when we get on social media and we see these people talking about how it’s fake and it’s not real.”

The post went viral. In the last few days, it has reached thousands of people. Some who O’Brien says have lost loved ones as well. She says she’s gotten messages from other daughters who lost their dad to the virus.

“We don’t want anyone else to go through what we have to go through, and if we can make just one person understand that this is real, then I feel like my post did what it’s supposed to do.”

As of June 30, three people from Boyd County have died from complications related to COVID-19. In Kentucky, the death toll stands at 565.

