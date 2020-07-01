Advertisement

Former Claiborne County Sheriff receives 4 years probation after pleading guilty to attempted tax evasion

Former Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Wednesday afternoon.
David Ray
David Ray(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Wednesday afternoon.

Ray pleaded guilty to two counts of attempt to evade or defeat sales tax in relation to the titles of two vehicles he purchased.

The charges are class E felonies that are punishable up to 2 years each.

Ray will also be required to pay $901.80 restitution to Claiborne County.

In 2019 following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ray was arrested and charged with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of use of inmates for personal gain, one count of forgery and six counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax due.

