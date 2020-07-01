Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces Tennessee has fewest distressed counties since 2007

No new Tennessee counties were added to the list this year.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee has the fewest distressed counties statewide since 2007.

In 2019, Tennessee reported 15 distressed counties. In 2020, there are only 11 distressed counties, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

“McNairy, Jackson, Fentress and Morgan counties have shown tremendous improvement and we are proud to support continued efforts for greater stability and prosperity,” said Gov. Lee. “As these counties improve beyond distressed status this means more residents have access to quality jobs and economic security and we are committed to efforts that sustain this progress.”

Every year ARC prepares an index of county economic status for every county in the U.S. The status is determined through a measure of each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income and poverty rate. Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment.

In 2020, McNairy, Jackson, Fentress and Morgan counties advanced out of distressed designation.

No new Tennessee counties were added to the list this year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Loudoun County Court office employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
An employee at the Loudon County Circuit Court Office has tested positive, according to officials.

WVLT News

Tennessee Smokies announce cancellation of Great Smoky Moutain Autofest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded.

WVLT News

Obed Wildlife and Scenic River offers children’s summer program

Updated: 1 hour ago
The program will take place on Fridays, beginning July 3 through 31.

WVLT News

Independence Day: Social Distancing Edition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
8 ways to celebrate July 4th, while staying distanced.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gov. Lee, Phillip Fulmer to announce statewide mental health initiative

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

WVLT News

TDEC issues precautionary fish consumption advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recreational activities such as boating, swimming, wading, and catch-and-release fishing carry no risk.

National

Seattle cops clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 20 arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

WVLT News

Comcast looking to hire customer care representatives in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
Comcast said it will offer health benefits, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees.

WVLT News

More than 20 new laws take effect July 1 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than 20 new laws will go into effect in Tennessee on Wednesday, July 1.

WVLT News

S.C. schools report more than 16,000 students unaccounted for since shutdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Katrina Shealy said she is concerned about the safety of some of the students.