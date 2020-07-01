Gov. Lee announces Tennessee has fewest distressed counties since 2007

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee has the fewest distressed counties statewide since 2007.

In 2019, Tennessee reported 15 distressed counties. In 2020, there are only 11 distressed counties, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

“McNairy, Jackson, Fentress and Morgan counties have shown tremendous improvement and we are proud to support continued efforts for greater stability and prosperity,” said Gov. Lee. “As these counties improve beyond distressed status this means more residents have access to quality jobs and economic security and we are committed to efforts that sustain this progress.”

Every year ARC prepares an index of county economic status for every county in the U.S. The status is determined through a measure of each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income and poverty rate. Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment.

In 2020, McNairy, Jackson, Fentress and Morgan counties advanced out of distressed designation.

No new Tennessee counties were added to the list this year.

