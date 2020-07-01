Advertisement

Gov. Lee, Phillip Fulmer to announce statewide mental health initiative

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer expected to announce statewide mental health initiative / Source: (Tenn. Governor's Office/ Tennessee Athletics)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

The announcement is being made in conjunction with the Jason Foundation for which Phillip Fulmer is the National Spokesperson.

Also expected to speak are:

  • Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams
  • Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn
  • Jason Foundation President Clark Flatt

WVLT News will carry the announcement live on Facebook.

