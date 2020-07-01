Gov. Lee, Phillip Fulmer to announce statewide mental health initiative
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The announcement is being made in conjunction with the Jason Foundation for which Phillip Fulmer is the National Spokesperson.
Also expected to speak are:
- Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams
- Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn
- Jason Foundation President Clark Flatt
