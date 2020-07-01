Gov. Lee, Phillip Fulmer to announce statewide mental health initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

The announcement is being made in conjunction with the Jason Foundation for which Phillip Fulmer is the National Spokesperson.

Also expected to speak are:

Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams

Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

Jason Foundation President Clark Flatt

WVLT News will carry the announcement live on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.