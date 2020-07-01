Advertisement

Grants available to help childcare agencies through pandemic

Grants for up to 60 days of lost income are still available, including retroactively back to March.
(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 800 Tennessee childcare agencies have received grants to help them stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from ChildcareTennessee.

That group and the Tennessee Department of Human Services have worked together to ensure that children will still have child care to return to as Tennessee gradually begins reopening.

The agencies have distributed COVID-19 Loss of Income Grants to 799 childcare agencies across 70 counties in Tennessee, according to the release.

Grants for up to 60 days of lost income are still available, including retroactively back to March. There are also grant opportunities to support agencies experiencing reduced attendance and increased operating costs due to the pandemic.

Licensed child care agencies interested in applying for the grants should visit www.childcaretennessee.com.

