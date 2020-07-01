Advertisement

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at a press conference in Nashville, Tenn. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. The Southeastern Conference was the biggest spender, hiring three lobbying firms and paying them a total of $140,000, according to lobbying disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is set to discuss the NCAA’s rules on athlete name, image, and likeness (NIL) and what it could look like for future student-athletes and athletic departments.

Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, Ohio State president Dr. Michael Drake, former NCAA and NFL athlete Eric Winston and University of Baltimore law professor Dionne Koller at the Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The hearing will examine the NCAA Board of Governors’ recent report on student-athlete compensation and the modernization of rules related to NIL commercialization. Witnesses will have the opportunity to discuss topics regarding commercial use of student-athletes’ NIL while preserving the integrity of collegiate institutions and amateurism in college sports.

Witness testimony, opening statements, and a live video of the hearing will be available on the Senate website.

