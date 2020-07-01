Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team is expected to plead guilty Wednesday. The government alleges that defendant Daniel Rippy made the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy agreed in a court document Tuesday to plead guilty with the understanding that a judge must still accept the plea. Rippy's public defender has declined to comment ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four Toledo City Council members and a private attorney took part in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash and other things of value from business owners in exchange for favorable votes on issues before the council. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Garrick “Gary” Johnson, all Democrats who serve on the council, were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents. Keith Mitchell, an attorney in Toledo who Harper allegedly used to solicit and funnel bribe payments through, remains at large. All five defendants face bribery and extortion charges.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs. The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.