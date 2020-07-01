Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has topped 1,000 for the first time in two months. The new figures released Wednesday come as Ohio is seeing a sizable increase in the number of cases being reported daily. The state now has nearly 53,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 1,076 compared to 743 reported on Tuesday. Data shows that over the past two weeks the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty. The government says defendant Daniel Rippy made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison. His attorney says Rippy understands and accepts the terms of the plea agreement.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a report that a woman’s body was in a barrel at an Ohio home say they found exactly that. Middletown police say they arrested a man who tossed the barrel over a backyard fence when they showed up Tuesday. It wasn’t clear when or how the woman died, and her death remains under investigation. An autopsy was planned. The man, 35-year-old William Slaton, was jailed on charges of corpse abuse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a crime or death. A message seeking comment was left for the attorney listed for him in court records.