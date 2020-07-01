Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says the daily number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has topped 1,000 for the first time in two months. The new figures released Wednesday come as both the city of Dayton and Ohio State moved toward requiring mask wearing in all indoor spaces. The state now has nearly 53,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 1,076 compared to 743 reported on Tuesday. Data shows that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner reports that overdose deaths in the county that includes Ohio's capital city jumped significantly from a year ago. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County, home to Columbus. Her office reported Wednesday that overdoses driven by the synthetic painkiller fentanyl rose by 55% for the first three months of the year compared to the same time period last year. Ortiz says both methamphetamine-related and alcohol-related deaths were also up compared to last year. The data shows that most overdose victims were white men. The coroner says this year's increase in overdose deaths preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty. The government says defendant Daniel Rippy made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison. His attorney says Rippy understands and accepts the terms of the plea agreement.