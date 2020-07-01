Advertisement

Independence Day: Social Distancing Edition

8 ways to celebrate July 4th, while staying distanced.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you think of the Fourth of July you think of jammed parades, packed pool parties, and crammed fireworks shows. Because of the coronavirus, this year many of those big events are canceled.

Here are 8 ways to celebrate July 4th while staying distanced:

1. Virtual Races

Some people like to start the day by running or walking in 5K’s or Marathons. Most organized races have been canceled, but there are still some you can enter and do virtually from your own sidewalk.

2. Hiking

What about a hike? It’s easy to be socially distanced when you have the Smokey Mountains in your own backyard. Pro tip- Gregory’s Bald trail in Cades Cove has some beautiful flaming azaleas that peak in Late June/Early July. It’s perfect for red white and blue family pictures if you can make it to the top.

3. Find a secluded river or a lake to go swimming

It’s supposed to be sunny and hot July 3rd-5th. You might want to take a dip in a secluded spot, not the community pool.

4. Knoxville Neighborhood Trails of Red White and Blue

No parades, but how about a caravan? This year the city of Knoxville is hosting an event called Knoxville Neighborhood Trails of Red White and Blue where neighborhoods will decorate and people can drive by and check out their patriotic displays. You can check out those routes here.

5. Grilling Virtual Chat

If you’re exercising and getting outside, you’re going to work up an appetite. You can still social distance from your family by having a grilling competition over Video chat.

6. Picnics at a park

Maybe packing lunch sounds better. You can head to the park with some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and meet up with family and friends from 6 feet away.

7. Watching Fireworks Online or on TV

And what to watch? You can search online for past fireworks shows. Your sofa can give you a front-row seat for the best fireworks shows of the past

8. Drive-in Movie Theaters

The Parkway Drive-In Movie Theater is showing movies all weekend long. You can check out their website for a list of movies by clicking here.

