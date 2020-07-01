Inmate at Knox Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a male inmate at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to KCSO Communications Director Kim Glenn, a man tested positive on Monday, June 29, and came in contact with 30 people at the facility including sheriff’s office staff and other inmates.

The inmate is now in isolation at the Knox County Detention Facility and individuals who came in contact with him have been notified.

KCSO says it is following health department protocols for testing and quarantining.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.