July’s first heat waves builds this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rain showers and low-end thunderstorms move SSE across the heart of the Tennessee River Valley, slowly, this Wednesday afternoon. Many more stay dry, though!

The long Independence Day holiday weekend brings drier weather – but much higher temperatures!

As you know, there’s been a stunning amount of rain in spots since the weekend. Some near Monticello have almost 7″ of rain in the gauge, while others closer to Harlan may only have 0.5″-0.75″ of rain in that same time frame.

Well, this afternoon and evening is the end of the extremely soggy period.

While rain has been on-and-off all afternoon around Knoxville and Interstate 75, it’s less widespread than in previous days. These showers drop south-southeast through Wednesday evening. They’ll end up in the Smoky Mountains, plus Monroe and McMinn Counties.

There are also a few thunderstorms moving south from Harlan to Sneedville to Newport this afternoon.

Overnight we’re only falling to the upper 60s in the valley and the lower 60s higher up. Fog is likely to form, as winds go calm.

Even though it’s an odd wind direction for such a warm day, we actually have a light northeast breeze on Thursday.

With less cloud-cover, though, plus a smaller rain threat, we should crank the temps right up to just shy of 90° Thursday. Only a couple of showers should outline the valley, from the Foothills to the Smokies to the Plateau.

Friday should be even drier, with only one or two showers in the southern Smokies. Most stay dry, and we’re hotter, with one of the first 90° days of many in July.

Heat continues on Independence Day and July 5th, both days this weekend. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry.

Heavier rain is back early next week. We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a 40% chance of rain Monday-Wednesday, and highs are returning to the middle 80s.

