Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

Health officials voted at a task force meeting Wednesday July 1 to “protect the general health and safety of the citizens in Knox County”.

The requirement will be known as the “COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation,” and will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until further notice.

Health officials define ‘face covering’ as a device, mask or material covering the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva and other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or involuntary action.

Knox County Public Schools will be excluded from the order.

Violating the order will be classified as a misdemeanor, punishable by a citation or 30 days in jail.

