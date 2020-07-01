Advertisement

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Knox County Parks and Recreation released updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Parks and Recreation released updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information released on the county department’s Facebook page, new guidelines and restrictions will be in place, unless the Knox County Health Department decides to make a change, starting July 1.

New updates are:

- Park restrooms will be shut down periodically each day for cleaning

- Park water fountains will be closed

- Bleachers will not be available, encourages residents to bring chairs

- Clubs/tournament directors that represent non-contact sports can use the fields for drills, games or tournaments if they can follow social distancing requirements. Failure to comply will mean the loss of the facility

- Clubs/tournament directors that represent contact sports can use the fields for drills only and must follow social distancing requirements

- Use of face coverings by spectators is requested

You can read the additional changes here.

The parks and recreation department also added that if anyone has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 24 hours they are asked not to enter into any facilities.

