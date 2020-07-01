KSP: 2 men fatally shot by deputies in 3 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.

Police said 57-year-old John Parks, of Hebron, and 33-year-old Michael Pelley, of Paducah were fatally shot by deputies after separate altercations. McCracken County deputies said Parks died Monday afternoon.

Parks was set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges.

Authorities discovered Parks was attempting to flee the area before sentencing. When they found him, an altercation ensued and he was fatally shot.

State Police said Pelley was shot and killed by Boone County deputies Saturday morning after brandishing a knife and charging at deputies.

