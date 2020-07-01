KUB extends service disconnection suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced it will continue to not disconnect utilities for non-payment until further notice.

KUB previously announced it would resume utility service disconnection for non-payment in August. Following Governor Bill Lee’s extensions of Tennessee’s State of Emergency, KUB announced it will continue to “assist customers” and “continue to evaluate how to best meet their needs.”

KUB Customer Service Centers will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6 with limited service.

KUB announced it will continue to waive or reimburse service fees for payment options that promote social distancing, such as phone and online payments.

While KUB will not disconnect service at this time, officials said utility bills will continue to accrue. KUB will continue its policy of waiving late fees for customers who contact KUB about their bill and can also make payment arrangements or direct those in need to assistance options that are available to assist our community.

Anyone with questions is asked to call KUB at 865-524-2911 or visit www.kub.org/assistance.

