Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

AP-US-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-GAME-THREAT

Suspect accused of Ohio game threat to offer guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team is expected to plead guilty Wednesday. The government alleges that defendant Daniel Rippy made the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy agreed in a court document Tuesday to plead guilty with the understanding that a judge must still accept the plea. Rippy's public defender has declined to comment ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

TOLEDO COUNCIL-BRIBERY PROBE

4 Toledo City Council members in custody amid bribery probe

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four Toledo City Council members and a private attorney took part in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash and other things of value from business owners in exchange for favorable votes on issues before the council. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Garrick “Gary” Johnson, all Democrats who serve on the council, were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents. Keith Mitchell, an attorney in Toledo who Harper allegedly used to solicit and funnel bribe payments through, remains at large. All five defendants face bribery and extortion charges.

GENERAL MOTORS-LORDSTOWN

Ohio AG wants GM to repay $60M after it shut down car plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs. The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Reported Ohio virus cases tick up; deaths jump over 1 day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has risen slightly in the past day. The agency also reports a sizable jump in the number of confirmed and probably COVID-19 deaths. The new figures come as Ohio is seeing an increase in the number of cases being reported daily. The state now has nearly 52,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 743 compared to 737 reported on Monday. The Health Department reported 45 deaths on Tuesday, more than twice the 21-day average of 21 daily deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Nursing home outdoor visits restart July 20 amid virus rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO

Police: Officer killed man who refused to drop handgun

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.

PIZZA-PEPPERONI SWASTIKA

Little Caesars workers fired after swastika found on pizza

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

COLLEGE STUDENT-SEX ACCUSATION

Court rules college showed bias in sexual assault case

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled for the second time since 2018 that an Ohio college showed bias against a male student accused of sexual misconduct. A three-judge panel in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 Monday that Oberlin College discriminated against a male student who was expelled from the private liberal arts school in 2016. The student identified as John Doe appealed to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed his claim last year. The 6th Circuit issued a similar bias ruling in an appeal from a male student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 2018.

EX-COUNCILWOMAN-PLEA

Ex-Cincinnati councilwoman pleads guilty in vote-sale case

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati city councilwoman accused of accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to trade votes for money has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge. Tamaya Dennard entered the plea Monday in federal court to a count of honest services wire fraud, meaning defrauding citizens and the city council of their right to honest services. No sentencing date was set immediately. Authorities alleged in court documents that in August 2019, Dennard contacted someone she knew who had business before the city council and sought money, and the following month received $10,000 and then another $5,000.