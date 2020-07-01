Loudoun County Court office employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at the Loudon County Circuit Court Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The Circuit Court employee tested positive on June 23 and officials say other staff had a very brief exposure. The Loudon Circuit Clerk consulted the health department and asked each employee to be tested and self-monitor for symptoms.

The Circuit Clerk said that the court is open and the COVID-19 positive staff member is doing ok at this time.

Lisa Niles with the Loudon County Chancery Court said her entire staff is in isolation and will now work from home due to their close proximity to the positive COVID-19 case.

The Chancery court staff started isolation on June 26. Each staff member was tested on Tuesday and are currently awaiting results.

The Circuit Court was closed last Friday for cleaning.

