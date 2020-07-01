Advertisement

Man connected to East Tenn. pill mill extradited from Italy

Federal agents called the pill mill one of the largest in Tennessee.
(WILX)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal officials announced a man connected to an East Tennessee pill mill has been extradited to the United States from Italy.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 60-year-old Luca Sartini was successfully extradited on June 26. Officials said he is a co-defendant of Sylvia Hofstetter. Investigators said Hofstetter was the ring leader of the entire operation. She and three medical providers were convicted of “numerous charges related to ‘pill mill’ operations in Florida and Tennessee” after a four-month trial earlier in 2020.

Hofstetter was found guilty on charges of distributing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, and money laundering. FBI agents raided several East Tennessee pain clinics, including one on Lovell Road and another in Lenoir City in 2018.

The DOJ said Sartini contested his extradition for approximately two years. Investigators said he owned and operated pain clinics in South Florida and Knoxville over several years. He faces charges of racketeer influenced and corrupt organization conspiracy and a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine outside the scope of professional practice and note for a legitimate medical purpose.

Sartini appeared before a judge on June 26 and pleaded not guilty to all his charges. His trial was set for September 1. If convicted, he faces imprisonment of up to 20 years on each of his charges and fines up to $1,000,000.

The DOJ said the last co-defendant in the case, Luigi “Jimmy” Palma, is facing extradition procedures in Italy.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.

WVLT News

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Knox County Parks and Recreation released some updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 1 hour ago
New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau say most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennessee: Some first-time voters can’t cast absentee ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee officials say they plan to enforce a requirement that first-time voters who register by mail cast their ballots in person.

WVLT News

Virtual learning? Knox County Schools want parent feedback

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County Schools released a survey asking the public for feedback on virtual learning for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Rural Metro investigating South Knox County house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire crews are working a house fire in South Knox County.

WVLT News

Blount Co. woman concerned about school for immune-compromised daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A Blount County woman has been debating whether to send her teenager back to school or do virtual learning.

Vols Sports

Massive Vol recruit talks body transformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jacob Hood drops the weight and catches UT's attention