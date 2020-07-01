Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man has died after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Johnson City.

According to a release from the TBI, officers with the Johnson City Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of McArthur Street for a domestic disturbance call involving an allegedly intoxicated man. Officers said they asked the man to drop the weapon he had, but said the man refused.

Police said the man pointed the gun at officers, and one officer fired shots, hitting him. TBI said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were injured.

TBI said the investigation is ongoing.

