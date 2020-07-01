Advertisement

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau show most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.
To protect seniors, pregnant women and immunocompromised people, several grocery stores have reserved time for them to shop. (MGN)(KOTA)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
(WVLT/WAVE) - New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau show most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WAVE reported that, according to the report, 86 percent of people in Kentucky who received the stimulus check said they spent at least a portion of that on food. Out of 3.3 million stimulus recipients in the state, 1.8 million spent the stimulus money on food.

The finding is not surprising to people providing food assistance.

“What we are anticipating is the need is not going to decrease,” Dare to Care Food Bank spokesman Stan Siegwald said. “What our concern is, that it will go even higher than it is today. That is a 35 percent jump, well over 200,000 people in our community suffering food insecurity. What that’s going to look like in six months, we’re not sure, but we have to prepare for the worst.”

