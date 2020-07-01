Advertisement

Nashville DA no longer prosecuting minor marijuana possession charges

The charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows blankets of frost known as trichomes on a budding marijuana flower at an artisanal cannabis farm SLOgrown Genetics, the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows blankets of frost known as trichomes on a budding marijuana flower at an artisanal cannabis farm SLOgrown Genetics, the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office announced it will no longer prosecute for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

“Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said. “Demographic statistics indicate that these charges impact minorities in a disproportionate manner. This policy will eliminate this area of disproportionately in the justice system.”

According to the DA’s office, eliminating minor marijuana charges will lower the cost of jail housing and courts and clerk’s offices, WTVF reported. Officials said the charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

WVLT News

TSSAA announces plans for football; schedules vote for next week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Multiple options for football considered with plan to extend season for girls' soccer.

Forecast

July’s first heat waves builds this weekend

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have more scattered rain and storms today, but this is the last of this string of days with on and off rain. This is the last of the risk of isolated flooding. Then the view clears and it heats up for several days.

WVLT News

KUB extends service disconnection suspension

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Knoxville Utilities Board announced it will continue to not disconnect utilities for non-payment until further notice.

Latest News

WVLT News

Former Claiborne County Sheriff receives 4 years probation after pleading guilty to attempted tax evasion

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Former Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Wednesday afternoon.

WVLT News

Doctor accused in pill mill investigation to permanently close Oneida clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Oneida Doctor at accused in a federal drug investigation announced his clinic, Drs Coffey Internal Medicine will permanently close on August 1.

National

Seattle police clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 30 arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

WVLT News

Loudon County Court office employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An employee at the Loudon County Circuit Court Office has tested positive, according to officials.

WVLT News

Tennessee Smokies announce cancellation of Great Smoky Moutain Autofest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded.

WVLT News

Gov. Lee announces Tennessee has fewest distressed counties since 2007

Updated: 2 hours ago
No new Tennessee counties were added to the list this year.