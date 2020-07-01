Advertisement

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

This June 25, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Camel Rock Studios, a new film studio owned by Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)
This June 25, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Camel Rock Studios, a new film studio owned by Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)(Russell Contreras | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TESUQUE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

Tesuque Pueblo recently converted its former casino near Santa Fe into a movie studio campus with more than 25,000 square feet of film shooting space. The tribe also dedicated more than 27 square miles on its land for outdoor movie scenes.

Cheyenne and Arapaho filmmaker Chris Eyre is advising the studio and says the campus has many existing sets.

The tribe’s land features stunning desert in the red-brown foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Netflix and NBCUniversal have invested in New Mexico studios in recent years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Latest News

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Johnson City.

WVLT News

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office celebrates K-9’s birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of one of its K-9 officers.

WVLT News

Tenn. state senator ‘quite troubled’ that DCS pays adoption subsidies but doesn’t check on adopted children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a mission to make sure the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) performs welfare checks on adopted children whose parents receive adoption subsidy payments from the state of Tennessee.

WVLT News

Storms cause damage across Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.

Latest News

WVLT News

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.

WVLT News

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knox County Parks and Recreation released some updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 3 hours ago
New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau say most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

WVLT News

Daughter’s post about father’s death to COVID goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives in some way, but for Sierra O’Brien, it changed her life forever when her father died from the virus in late March.

WVLT News

Man connected to East Tenn. pill mill extradited from Italy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Federal agents called the pill mill one of the largest in Tennessee.