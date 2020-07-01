Advertisement

Obed Wildlife and Scenic River offers children’s summer program

The program will take place on Fridays, beginning July 3 through 31.
(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Obed Wild and Scenic River announced it will partner with the Morgan County School Food Services and Frozen Head State Park to offer a “lunch and learn” program series.

The series will take place on Fridays, beginning July 3 through 31.

Lunches will be provided through the Summer Feeding Program sponsored by Morgan County School Food Services and the Morgan County Healthier Tennessee Community.

The program is open to individuals in all counties. It will include in-person and ranger-led programs at Frozen Head State Park as well as non-ranger led, self-guided activities and information at Obed Wild and Scenic River.

All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

The free program will take place at the following locations:

Friday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Frozen Head State ParkShelter B Flat Fork Creek Crawl Be sure to wear shoes and clothes that can get wet

Friday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m.–11:30: a.m. Obed Wild and Scenic River Visitor Center Our Beautiful World Scavenger Hunt

Friday, July 17 at10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Obed Wild and Scenic River Visitor Center Only at the Obed – a look at what makes the Obed so unique!

Friday July 24 at 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Obed Wild and Scenic River What is Under the Water? The river ecosystem

Friday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. Frozen Head State Park – Old Mac Trail Head Half-Mile Interpretive Hike

