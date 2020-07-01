OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT

COLUMBUS — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty. The government says defendant Daniel Rippy made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison. His attorney says Rippy understands and accepts the terms of the plea agreement. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 275 words, photos

BRIEFS:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall.

— BODY IN BARREL —Police investigating a report that a woman’s body was in a barrel at an Ohio home say they found exactly that.

— FATAL CRASH-MANSFIELD — A two-car crash on a major highway in northern Ohio has left both drivers dead and three people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.