Doctor accused in pill mill investigation to permanently close Oneida clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oneida Doctor accused in a regional drug investigation announced his clinic, Doctors Coffey Internal Medicine will permanently close on August 1.

The announcement posted on Facebook said the last day patients can be seen at the clinic will be July 30.

According to investigators, the government wanted to seize $1.6 million from Dr. Coffey who is suspected of supplying millions of addictive pills to drug trafficking organizations in southeast Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation raided Coffey’s clinic in 2019 after reports of multiple overdoses. Coffey’s license was temporarily revoked and he had to pay a fine in 2017 after being found guilty of unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct.

In a statement on Facebook Coffey said he plans to continue working part-time at Mt. People’s Oneida beginning in October 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.